Maratha quota: Jarange's demands to be discussed in high-level meeting on April 23

Jalna, Apr 16 (PTI) In view of the April 30 deadline given by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to the Maharashtra government, Industries Minister Uday Samant on Wednesday called on him and assured to put his demands before CM Devendra Fadnavis in a meeting scheduled for April 23.

Samant was accompanied by Shiv Sena MLA Sandipan Bhumre in the closed-door discussions held at a hall in Shahagad village of Jalna district.

Jarange had demanded the issuance of OBC Kunbi certificates to eligible members of the Maratha community and the implementation of other key demands.

"The government has prepared three official gazette notifications related to the Maratha community, but the implementation is slow. Officers who delay issuing certificates despite valid documents must face suspension," he said.

The activist has warned of a protest in Mumbai if the state government fails to act on his demands before April 30.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Samant said Jarange's demands would be presented before Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during a high-level meeting on April 23.

He dismissed speculation about an internal discord within the Shiv Sena, stating, "We have openly met Jarange to understand his demands. There is no need to prove our loyalty or seek approval from anyone". PTI COR NSK