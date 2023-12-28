Maratha quota march to Mumbai to pass through Nagpur, Ahmednagar, Pune: Jarange

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dec 28 (PTI) Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Thursday said he and his supporters would reach Mumbai after passing through Ahmednagar, Pune and Panvel in Raigad district near the metropolis.

Jarange, who undertook indefinite fasts in August-September and October-November, had set a deadline of December 24 for the Maharashtra government to give quota to the community. Later, he said he would lead an "indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan" in south Mumbai.

"The march will start from Antarwali Sarati in Jalna on January 20 and will pass through villages like Padalshingi, Madalmoi and enter Nagpur from Matori. It will pass through Pathardi, Karanji Ghat, Nagar and enter Pune district from Supa. It will proceed to Wagholi, Kharadi, Chandannagar and move towards Mumbai via Lonavala, Khandala and Panvel," he said in a press conference here.

"Later, it will go to Azad Maidan from Vashi through Chembur. The vehicles that are coming with each unit (of marchers) should be equipped with necessities like food and shelter. There should be two volunteers from the vehicle that will look after the needs of the team walking towards Mumbai," he added.

The march must be peaceful and anyone trying to spoil the atmosphere must be handed over to the police, Jarange reiterated.

Jarange asked people of Mumbai to take part in the quota agitation in large numbers and urged them to help those who come from outside to take part. PTI AW BNM BNM