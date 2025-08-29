Maratha quota protest: Jarange’s supporters throng south Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 29 (PTI) Thousands of Maratha community members have been reaching Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) by suburban locals and outstation trains ahead of activist Manoj Jarange’s protest at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on Friday.

Since early morning, the busy CSMT witnessed sloganeering and dancing by Maratha protesters heading to the nearby agitation venue. The station concourse was packed with people, many carrying saffron flags and wearing traditional caps and scarves.

Officials said that throughout the night, the platforms and concourses at CSMT, just a stone’s throw away, remained crowded as thousands of protesters slept on the premises after arriving in the city. Among them was a group of 10-12 persons who came from Parbhani by train.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and other security agencies have stepped up deployment of personnel at CSMT, which is just a stone’s throw away from the protest site.

A senior official told PTI that an additional 40 RPF and around 60 Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel have been deployed at CSMT.

In view of both the ongoing Ganesh festival and the protest, the CR has deployed 240 more RPF personnel across various Mumbai stations, with about 95 of them posted at Chinchpokli, Curry Road, Dadar, Parel, Byculla, Cotton Green, and Sewri, the official said.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) reinforced security at CSMT, deploying 40 additional personnel over the routine strength of 160 during the day and 70 at night, a senior official said.

The protesters might again head to CSMT and the adjoining subway for shelter if it rains, they said.

According to security officials, CSMT has witnessed a steady influx of Maratha protesters since Wednesday morning.

After disembarking at the station, many protesters, donning saffron caps and scarves, were seen walking towards Azad Maidan, raising slogans and carrying saffron flags.

One of the busiest stations in the city, CSTM routinely sees high passenger footfall. The rush was much heavier on Thursday due to the ongoing Ganesh festival travel and the arrival of Maratha protesters, officials added.

Meanwhile, services on the CR’s mainline were running late due to a snag in a train engine at Karjat. PTI KK NR