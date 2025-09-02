Maratha quota protesters assaulted in road rage incident in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 2 (PTI) A group of protesters gathered for the Maratha quota agitation was allegedly assaulted by unidentified persons in a road rage incident in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

A case has been registered against 10 persons for the attack that took place in the Panvel area on Sunday afternoon, an official said.

He said that a pick-up van with protesters on board touched a car in front of it near the Deravali Bridge, following which a heated argument occurred between the driver and protesters.

After some time, the car driver called his associates, and they allegedly assaulted the protesters and fled the spot, the official said.

One of the victims, Chandrakant Thorandler, lodged a complaint with the police, and an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Act for assault and rioting, he said, adding that a probe is underway. PTI ZA ARU