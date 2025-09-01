Maratha quota protesters vandalise BEST bus, manhandle passengers

Mumbai, Sep 1 (PTI) Protesters gathered for the Maratha quota agitation here allegedly manhandled passengers and vandalised a bus in the western suburbs, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) said on Monday.

A BEST spokesperson said a scuffle broke out between protesters and some passengers when a bus leased from a private operator was parked at Juhu bus station, and the crew was away around 7.15 pm on Sunday.

Protesters allegedly boarded the bus, manhandled the passengers and broke a window before the crew reached the scene and tried to pacify them, he said.

In a video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, a few protestors wearing saffron caps and scarves and a few passengers can be seen hitting and punching each other.

The video appears to be shot by someone outside the bus.

According to the spokesperson, the bus crew alerted the police, but both the protesters and the passengers fled before the police arrived at the scene.

Thousands of Maratha community members have gathered in Mumbai in support of the protest led by quota activist Manoj Jarange. On Monday, scores of agitators gathered at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and other areas in south Mumbai, causing traffic congestion and inconvenience to commuters. PTI KK ARU