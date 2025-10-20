Maratha quota row: Government won't take away share of any community, says Bawankule

Mumbai, Oct 20 (PTI) Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday sought to allay concerns of the OBC community over a Kunbi caste certificate GR and reiterated that the government will never dilute the quota of backward communities.

Bawankule said the government resolution issued on September 2 for implementation of the Hyderabad gazetteer applies only to Marathwada and Vidarbha regions and not to Western Maharashtra.

"Therefore, the Maratha-Kunbi community in that region cannot benefit from it. OBC leaders should not misunderstand the issue. No one's share will be given to anyone else," he said.

The GR allows Maratha community members who can prove their OBC antecedents to apply for the Kunbi caste certificates, making them eligible for the OBC classification.

Bawankule refused to comment further, saying that the GR was sub judice.

The minister, meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired a meeting to review projects in Nagpur Rural, NMRDA, and Nagpur city.

"Major decisions have been taken to ensure that various government schemes reach the common people easily. These decisions will help accelerate the pace of development in and around Nagpur," Bawankule said. PTI MR NSK