Maratha quota stir: 13 MSRTC buses damaged since Sunday, 30 depots shut

Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) At least 13 MSRTC buses have been damaged in the last 48 hours, including four on Monday, in the Maratha quota stir underway in Maharashtra, leading to the state-run transport corporation taking a decision to shut operations in 30 of its 250 depots, an official said.

Nine buses were damaged on Sunday, he said, adding the 30 depots where operations have been stopped are in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

"All MSRTC depots in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, except 17 depots in Beed, Dharashiv (formerly Osmanabad) and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar zones in the division, have been shut," he said.

MSRTC has a fleet of 15,000 buses and ferries around 60 lakh persons per day on routes across the state.

Protests have been taking place in various parts of the state seeking reservation in jobs and education for the Maratha community.

It includes a fast unto death since October 25 by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, and localised stirs that are centred on not allowing leaders to enter villages till they make their stand clear on the demand. PTI KK BNM BNM