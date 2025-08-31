Maratha quota stir: Cops issue traffic disruption advisory for Monday

Mumbai, Aug 31 (PTI) With Maratha protesters led by Manoj Jarange occupying Azad Maidan and various areas in south Mumbai, police have cautioned motorists about occasional disruptions in traffic movement towards south Mumbai on Monday morning.

"Azad Maidan: Expect slow traffic and occasional disruption tomorrow morning while commuting towards south Mumbai due to ongoing agitation. Keep following directions given at traffic junctions to minimise", the Mumbai traffic police posted on its official handle.

Police issued the advisory after Jarange vowed to stop drinking water from the fourth day of his hunger strike on Monday and brave “bullets” for reservation under the OBC category, demanding that the state government issue a GR based on the reservation based on available records. PTI DC NSK