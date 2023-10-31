Maratha quota stir: Internet services suspended in Jalna district as precaution after violence

Mumbai, Oct 31 (PTI) Internet services have been suspended in Maharashtra's Jalna district in view of violent incidents in the Marathwada region during the ongoing agitation seeking reservation for Marathas in government jobs and education, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The district in central Maharashtra, around 400km from Mumbai, is also the site of an indefinite fast launched by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange last week in support of the reservation demand.

Internet services in Jalna district were suspended by an order of the local administration as a precautionary measure to stop spread of rumours related to violence and arson during the agitation, an official said.

On Monday, Beed district, which is also part of Marathwada, saw large-scale violence and arson by quota protesters who torched homes of two Nationalist Congress Party (NCL) MLAs and a municipal council building during the agitation.

Beed and another district in the region, Dharashiv, are under curfew since Monday.

Activist Jarange is sitting on a hunger strike since October 25 at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district as part of the second phase of agitation for Maratha quota. PTI DC RSY