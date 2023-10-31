Maratha quota stir: Jarange rejects govt's decision to grant Kunbi certificates; to stop drinking water

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 31 (PTI) The Maratha community will not accept an "incomplete reservation" and the Maharashtra government should call a special session of the state legislature on the issue, activist Manoj Jarange, who is observing an indefinite fast for the quota demand, said on Tuesday.

He threatened to stop drinking water from Wednesday evening if the "complete" quota was not granted to the Maratha community.

He said the government should not "trouble" Maratha youths who are protesting peacefully or else a firm response will be given.

Speaking to reporters at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district where he has been observing fast since October 25, Jarange criticised Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who has said the perpetrators of violence in Beed will face charges under IPC 307 (attempt to murder).

Jarange expressed displeasure over the state Cabinet's decision to grant Kunbi caste certificates to the Marathas in the Marathwada region.

"Don't be selective in granting reservation. Give Kunbi caste certificates to all Marathas. Officials should not distribute these (Kunbi) certificates (as declared by the government). The government should accept the first report of the Justice Shinde committee and convene a special session of the legislature to decide on the Maratha quota," he said.

He said the chief minister should ensure that poor Maratha youths in Beed are not harassed or we will give a fitting reply.

Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, has told reporters that agitators who tried to burn down a house in Beed district with family members inside will face attempt to murder charges.

Jarange alleged that Fadnavis has damaged the BJP which has "become ugly".

"We don't know who is responsible for the violence in Beed. It seems the government doesn't want Maharashtra to remain peaceful. When will you grant the complete reservation? The CM and his two deputies will be responsible for the fallout. I will stop drinking water from Wednesday. One of the two deputy CMs (Fadnavis) will be more responsible," he added.

Jarange also criticised some OBC leaders who have opposed the reservation for the Maratha community under the Other Backward Classes grouping.

"Marathas constitute 50 per cent of the state population. At the same time, Dalits, Muslims, Dhangars and OBCs in rural areas are with us for the reservation demand. You (OBC) are 37 per cent and availing of 32 per cent reservation. If anyone tries to take on us, we will also react," he added.

Jarange said OBC members should not take to the streets.

He said the Maratha quota agitation will continue peacefully and the entry of politicians will remain banned in villages.

Earlier in the day, Jarange told a news conference that 60-65 per cent of Marathas are already in the ambit of reservation and the government should extend it to the remaining Marathas in the state.

"For this, the government should call a special session and pass a resolution, accepting the first report of the committee appointed for this purpose and give (Kunbi) certificates. Those who do not want the certificate will not take them. But those who want should get it," he said.

On some public representatives reportedly submitting their resignations over the quota demand, Jarange said, "I have not asked them to resign. If they want, they can, but it should not affect the community adversely. Public representatives like MLAs, MPs and former MLAs and MPs should form a group and secure the reservation for the Maratha community." As per a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office earlier, Jarange, who started his second hunger strike on October 25, began to drink water after a "satisfactory" discussion with Shinde in the morning.

In May 2021, the Supreme Court struck down Maharashtra's Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, 2018, which granted reservation to the Maratha community, for violating the 50 per cent ceiling. PTI AW KRK NSK NSK