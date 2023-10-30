Maratha quota stir: MSRTC suspends bus services from Pune to Beed, Latur after stone pelting by protestors

Pune, Oct 30 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Monday suspended its services from Pune to two districts of Marathwada after protestors demanding reservation for the Maratha community pelted stones at some buses, an official said here.

Bus services from Pune to Beed and Latur districts of Marathwada were disrupted during the day, while several buses going to various places via Beed were cancelled, said Dnyaneshwar Ranavare, depot in-charge at Shivajinagar.

Buses were vandalised and targeted by mobs at multiple locations, he said.

Twenty-five buses are operated to Beed from Pune and nine buses to Latur every day, he said "The police have directed us not to operate buses to these districts. Services on the other routes have been smooth," Ranavare added.

The stir for the Maratha reservation turned violent on Monday after a mob vandalised and set fire to a house belonging to an NCP MLA and part of a municipal council building in Beed district. PTI COR ARU