Maratha quota stir: Mumbai police team meets Jarange in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 26 (PTI) A team of senior Mumbai police officials on Friday met Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange in Navi Mumbai in connection with his proposed stir in the metropolis.

Advertisment

Jarange along with thousands of supporters is camping in APMC area in Vashi and has warned they would march into Mumbai's Azad Maidan for a sit-down agitation from Saturday if a host of demands, including free education for children from the Maratha community, are not met.

An official said the Mumbai police team comprised Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Virendra Mishra, Additional Commissioner of Police (East) Vinayak Deshmukh and Deputy Commissioner of Police Purushottam Karad.

The details of the discussion between Jarange and the police team were not immediately available as it took place behind closed doors.

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Jarange said Maratha agitators are cooperating with the police.

He also said protesters taken into custody must be released immediately.

A huge number of police personnel has been deployed in APMC area, while units of the local police, State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Rapid Action Force (RAF), among others, have been stationed at vital points to maintain law and order, the official informed.

Jarange and his supporters left from his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna on January 20 to reach Mumbai to protest for Maratha quota.

The marchers, who are seeking distribution of Kunbi certificates to members of the Maratha community to allow it to get quota under the OBC segment, reached Navi Mumbai late Thursday night. PTI DC BNM BNM