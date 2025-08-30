Maratha quota stir: Protestors complain about poor facilities at Azad Maidan

Mumbai: Protestors gathered for the Maratha quota agitation at Mumbai's Azad Maidan braved rains and puddles on the historic ground, as their stir entered its second day on Saturday, with many complaining about the lack of basic amenities at the venue.

Lakhs of quota agitators have gathered in support of activist Manoj Jarange, who launched an indefinite fast on Friday, demanding a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Mumbai has been witnessing continuous rainfall since Friday morning, due to which protestors, especially those who arrived in the city by train and other means of public transport, have been facing many difficulties.

As puddles formed at the protest venue due to overnight showers, agitators gathered at the junction outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, bringing traffic to a standstill.

Many of them have complained of food scarcity, alleging that the government had shut down shops around the protest site. They also claimed that the ground lacked adequate facilities to ensure their safety and hygiene.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had on Friday claimed that it had made the necessary arrangements for draining water and set up toilets.

The civic body, in a release, stated that all 'pay-and-use' toilets in and around Azad Maidan were made free for the protesters.

Additionally, it has also arranged for 29 toilets within Azad Maidan, three mobile toilet units with 10 seats each along the Mahatma Gandhi Road, and 12 portable toilets near the Metro site, the release stated.

It also stated that gravel had been spread to level the paths on muddy access routes.