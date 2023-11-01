Maratha quota stir: Pune APMC remains shut to support activist Manoj Jarange

Pune, Nov 1 (PTI) Labour unions and traders' associations at Pune's Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) observed a bandh on Wednesday to support activist Manoj Jarange, who has been observing indefinite fast for the Maratha quota demand in Jalna district since October 25.

Workers Union president Santosh Nagare said all the transactions at the APMC remained suspended during the day.

Jarange on Wednesday evening rejected the appeal made by leaders at an all-party meeting to withdraw his hunger strike and announced that he would not be taking even water now.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the government needed time for legal modalities to implement the reservation. PTI SPK NSK