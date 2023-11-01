Maratha quota supporters ask NCP leader Awhad to step down from stage in Thane

Thane, Nov 1 (PTI) Maratha quota supporters observing an indefinite fast in Maharashtra's Thane city asked NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to step down from the stage where they were carrying out the protest when he went to meet them.

The pro-quota activists, who have been staging the protest in front of the district collectorate since October 28, said they do want their agitation to be taken over by political leaders.

Former state cabinet minister Awhad along with NCP city president Suhas Desai went to meet the protesting activists of the Sakal Maratha Samaj late Tuesday night.

Seeing Awhad on the stage, the protesters shouted, "No leader of any political party on stage...we do not want this agitation to be taken over by political parties. Are you going to give us reservation? No. Then you have no place on the stage. Get down, get down." Awhad later left from the spot.

People demanding Maratha reservation have been observing indefinite fasts at different places in Thane.

On Tuesday night, a group of people from Navi Mumbai took out a candle march in support of the Maratha quota demand. PTI COR GK