Maratha quota: Village level committees to undergo training mandated by GR

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sept 10 (PTI) Village-level committees set up following a Maharashtra government resolution (GR) to process applications for issuing Kunbi caste certificates will undergo training, an official said here on Wednesday.
The Social Justice and Special Assistance Department, on September 2, announced forming a committee to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Maratha community members with historical evidence of their Kunbi heritage, a key demand of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange.
Kunbi is a social group classified as an Other Backward Class (OBC) in Maharashtra.
The government resolution (GR) also mentioned implementing the Hyderabad gazetteer.
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Collector Dilip Swami stated that the guidelines for the training have not yet been received.
"The process to issue (Kunbi) certificates is not yet finalised. No application for issuing caste certificates (for Kunbis) is pending in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. According to the new GR, village-level committees have been formed," Swami told reporters.
He said the village panels will verify applications, check records, and submit reports to the concerned offices, which will issue certificates.
"We have received a letter (from the government) about imparting training to these teams," he said, adding that training sessions have been planned from Thursday, subject to receipt of guidelines. PTI AW NSK