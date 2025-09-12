Maratha reservation GR issued under pressure, says Bhujbal; warns against 'encroaching on' OBC quota

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 12 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday said the state government issued the GR on the Maratha reservation "under pressure", and warned against any "encroachment" into the OBC quota.

Even the court has said the Maratha community was not backward, he said as he vowed to wage a fight for protecting the Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation.

Bhujbal was speaking to reporters in Wangdari village of Latur district after meeting the family members of Bharat Karad, a 35-year-old man who committed suicide allegedly out of fear that reservation for the OBC community will be impacted by the GR issued in response to the Maratha quota stir led by Manoj Jarange.

His NCP colleague and former state minister Dhananjay Munde also accompanied him.

Bhujbal, a prominent OBC leader, said, "Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar has written in the Constitution that OBCs form a major part of society and there is a need to provide reservation to them. Since the fight for quota was on, many commissions were set up, but the Mandal Commission (report) was accepted by (former prime minister) V P Singh and the path for reservation was cleared." "The Maratha community is not backward and the court has also said it. The Supreme Court stood with us (OBC) and gave us 27 per cent reservation. The issue of Maratha reservation cropped up a few years back. The commission told them (Maratha community) that they are not backward, because they have power, sugar factories and co-operative sector," he said.

Apart from availing benefits under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and the Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC), the Maratha community now wants reservation under the OBC category, he said.

"Kunbis should get their rights and we don't oppose it. But now Marathas are asking for reservation for the entire community under the OBC category," the food and civil supplies minister said.

Referring to the recent Maratha quota agitation, he said, "They came to Mumbai for 3-4 days. Last year, the people led by Jarange set Beed on fire. Now this GR was published under pressure. It will harm the OBCs. We have written about it to the CM and we will also move the court. There are 374 castes in the OBC category and their reservation is in danger." It is for this reason that Bharat Karad jumped into the river and ended life. In the past also, many people sacrificed their lives for the OBC quota cause, Bhujbal said.

"Now we have to work for protecting it. But I appeal that no one should commit suicide. We are fighting in government, court and also making necessary efforts to save the OBC reservation', he said.

Addressing the villagers earlier, Bhujbal said, "We will stay together and fight for the reservation that we got after so many years. We will make it sustainable and we don't want any encroachment into our OBC quota. What sin have we committed? Don't our children study or work?" The government allotted Rs 25,000 crore for the welfare of Maratha community, while the OBCs get only Rs 5,000 crore, he said, adding, "What kind of justice is this?" Without taking Jarange's name, he criticised him, saying terror was being spread through new announcements.

Talking to reporters, Munde said the youth from OBC and Maratha communities should refrain from taking extreme steps.

"The chief minister has taken the responsibility of protecting the reservation. The government, the CM, minister Bhujbal and all of us will ensure that the OBC reservation will not be harmed. So no one should take the extreme step as families suffer due to it. out of it and there are such examples in the state," he said.

The government issued the GR on implementing the Hyderabad Gazette, which will allow eligible members of the Maratha community to apply for Kunbi caste certificates. This will enable them to claim quota under the OBC category after certificates are issued.

The GR was issued after Jarange staged a hunger strike in Mumbai for five days from August 29. PTI AW NP