Maratha reservation GR issued under pressure, says Bhujbal; warns against OBC quota 'encroachment'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 12 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday criticised the state government, saying it issued a GR on the Maratha reservation "under pressure", and warned against any "encroachment" into the OBC quota.

The Government Resolution (GR) issued on September 2 struck at the very roots of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation, he alleged and vowed to do everything to ensure that the quota for his community remained untouched.

"We will fight both in the courts and on the streets, if required, to safeguard the OBC reservation," he said.

Bhujbal was speaking to reporters in Wangdari village of Latur district after meeting the family members of Bharat Karad, a 35-year-old man, who committed suicide allegedly out of fear that OBC reservation will be impacted due to the GR issued in response to the Maratha quota stir led by Manoj Jarange.

His NCP colleague and former state minister Dhananjay Munde also accompanied him.

Bhujbal, a prominent OBC leader, said, "Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar has written in the Constitution that OBCs form a major part of society and there is a need to provide reservation to them. Since the fight for quota was on, many commissions were set up, but the Mandal Commission (report) was accepted by (former prime minister) V P Singh and the path for reservation was cleared." "The Maratha community is not backward and the court has also said it. The Supreme Court stood with us (OBC) and gave us 27 per cent reservation. The issue of Maratha reservation cropped up a few years back. The commission told them (Maratha community) that they are not backward, because they have power, sugar factories and co-operative sector," he said.

Apart from availing benefits under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and the Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC), the Maratha community now wants reservation under the OBC category, he said.

"Kunbis should get their rights and we don't oppose it. But now Marathas are asking for reservation for the entire community under the OBC category," the food and civil supplies minister said.

Referring to the recent Maratha quota agitation, he said, "They came to Mumbai for 3-4 days. Last year, the people led by Jarange set Beed on fire. Now this GR was published under pressure. It will harm the OBCs. We have written about it to the CM and we will also move the court. There are 374 castes in the OBC category and their reservation is in danger." It is for this reason that Bharat Karad jumped into the river and ended life. In the past also, many people sacrificed their lives for the OBC quota cause, Bhujbal said.

"Now we have to work for protecting it. But I appeal that no one should commit suicide. We are fighting in government, court and also making necessary efforts to save the OBC reservation', he said.

Addressing the villagers earlier, Bhujbal said, "We will stay together and fight for the reservation that we got after so many years. We will make it sustainable and we don't want any encroachment into our OBC quota. What sin have we committed? OBC children also want education or jobs, don't they?" The government allocated Rs 25,000 crore for the welfare of Maratha community, while the OBCs get only Rs 5,000 crore, he said, adding, "What kind of justice is this?" Bhujbal urged OBC community members not to resort to extreme steps like suicide.

"We are fighting for the rights of OBCs within the framework of democracy and have full faith in the judiciary. We will fight both in the courts and, if required, on the streets to safeguard OBC reservation. No one should end life. Fight like the soldiers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, with courage and unity," he said.

"This GR has struck at the very roots of OBC reservation. Some people want Marathas to be included in the OBC category despite already receiving benefits through EWS and SEBC quotas. Because of this pressure, the government issued this GR. Their (Maratha community's) demand is unconstitutional and unjust," he said.

OBC children also deserve education and jobs. Instead of giving them justice, they are being deprived in the name of appeasing others, the minister alleged.

"No OBC community member should think of ending their life. As long as I am here, I will not allow any harm to OBC reservation," he said.

Talking to reporters, Munde said the youth from OBC and Maratha communities should refrain from taking extreme steps.

"The chief minister has taken the responsibility of protecting the reservation. The government, the CM, minister Bhujbal and all of us will ensure that the OBC reservation will not be harmed. So no one should take the extreme step as families suffer due to it. out of it and there are such examples in the state," he said.

The government issued the GR on implementing the Hyderabad Gazette, which will allow eligible members of the Maratha community to apply for Kunbi caste certificates. This will enable them to claim quota under the OBC category after certificates are issued.

The GR was issued after Jarange staged a hunger strike in Mumbai for five days from August 29. PTI AW MR NP