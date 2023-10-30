Marathas can be granted reservation, govt dragging issue, says RPI (E) leader

Thane, Oct 30 (PTI) RPI Ektawadi leader Jitendrakumar Indise on Monday said the Maratha community can definitely be granted the reservations they demand, and accused the government of dragging the issue.

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters, the national executive president of the RPI (E) cited Article 340 of the Constitution, which provides for the appointment of a commission to investigate the condition of backward classes.

"All along, everyone has been blaming the state government for the present situation, but the entire fault lies with the Centre, which has not acted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not want to take a firm decision on the issue," Indise said.

When Patels in Gujarat can be granted reservation, why not Marathas in Maharashtra, he said.

Advertisment

Members of the Maratha community have been staging protests seeking reservation in government jobs and education under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

The fact remains that the Marathas can get reservations, which is already provided for the Constitution, but only by following proper procedure, he said, adding that a legally sustainable reservation can be granted.

Indise later visited the venue where members of the Sakal Maratha Samaj have undertaken an indefinite fast since October 28 in support of activist Manoj Jarange Patil, and joined them in their fast for the day. PTI COR ARU