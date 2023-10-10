`Marathas from Konkan, North Maharashtra already in quota ambit, those from Marathwada should be included'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 10 (PTI) Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday said the Marathas from Konkan, North Maharashtra and Vidarbha were already in the ambit of reservation, and those in Marathwada should be included among them.

Jarange, who had conducted a hunger strike over the issue of Maratha quota last month, addressed a rally in Garkheda area here.

"Marathas and OBCs are together at the village level. They work together, attend marriages together. But some OBCs say if Maratha community gets OBC reservation, their (OBCs) share will be curtailed. This is not the case," he said.

"Maratha community in Konkan, North Maharashtra and Vidarbha is already in the reservation category. Only those in Marathwada and remaining Maharashtra should be included," he added. PTI AW KRK