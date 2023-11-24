Marathas will not stop until they get quota: Jarange

Pune, Nov 23 (PTI) Activist Manoj Jarange on Thursday reiterated that the Maratha community will not cease its ongoing agitation until it gets reservation, and also targeted Maharashtra minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal.

Speaking at a rally at Nevasa in Ahmednagar district, Jarange demanded, without naming Bhujbal, that NCP leader and deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar admonish his party colleague.

"Several of our brothers have sacrificed their lives for the cause of quota. We will not let this sacrifice go to waste. We will not stop until we get reservation," Jarange said.

He has learnt that the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature has been extended till December 29, the activist said, adding, "I think it was extended because of the Maratha reservation issue, which is good news for us." Without naming Bhujbal, Jarange claimed that he had received information that the NCP leader's associates tore up banners of Jarange's rally at Yeola. "I ask Ajit Pawar to reprimand him. Do not force us to speak against him. If he does not stop, we will also have to give up our peaceful approach," the activist said.

Bhujbal, an NCP leader, has been criticising Jarange while stressing that the Marathas should not be given reservation in the existing quota for the Other Backward Classes. PTI SPK KRK