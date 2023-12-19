Marathas won't wait till February for quota; enact law by Dec 24: Jarange tells Maharashtra govt

Jalna, Dec 19 (PTI) Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday remained firm on the December 24 ultimatum given to the Maharashtra government and said protests would be launched if the reservation is not granted before the deadline.

He was responding to the announcement made by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the legislative assembly about holding a special session, if required, to grant quota after a month.

"We will not wait for reservation till February. We are firm on launching protests from December 24 if the state government fails to clarify its stance on enacting the law (for quota) and doesn't issue the order to collectors for the issuance of Kunbi (OBC) certificates to all Marathas," Jarange told reporters in Antarwali Sarathi village, the ground zero of the quota stir, in Jalna district.

He said the protest plan would be declared during a meeting in Beed on December 23.

"The state government should clarify whether it would issue Kunbi certificates to all members of the concerned families (belonging to the Maratha community) as per the 1967 records," Jarange added. PTI COR NSK