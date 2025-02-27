Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din: MNS, Sena LS MP slam Thane civic body for decision on increments

Thane, Feb 27 (PTI) Various programmes were held in Thane on Thursday to mark 'Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din", which is celebrated on the birth anniversary of legendary poet and playwright VV Shirwadkar, popularly known as Kusumagraj.

The Maharashtra Navnriman Sena distributed sweets at the entrance of Thane railway station. Its leaders Avinash Jadhav and Ravindra More, however, accused the Thane Municipal Corporation of not celebrating the event on a grand scale.

It also criticised the TMC's decision to withdraw additional salary increments for employees who complete Marathi-related higher education courses.

The TMC, in a press release, said it had held an event to mark the special day, which was presided by civic chief Saurabh Rao and a commemorative plaque was unveiled.

Thane Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Naresh Mhaske asked the TMC to revoke its decision to cancel additional salary increments to those who complete Marathi-related course.

"Marathi has been recognised a classical language. The Maharashtra government has taken various steps to promote its use," Mhaske added. PTI COR BNM