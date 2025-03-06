Marathi language of Mumbai, say Fadnavis and Joshi after row over RSS leader’s remarks

Mumbai, Mar 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday asserted that Marathi is the language of Mumbai and Maharashtra and anyone who lives here should learn and speak it.

Fadnavis was speaking in the state assembly after Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav said the government should clarify its stand on senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi's comments that a person coming to Mumbai may not necessarily learn Marathi.

In a clarification on Thursday, Joshi said his remarks were misconstrued, adding that Marathi is the language of Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Leaders of the opposition MVA on Thursday staged a protest in Mumbai against Joshi's remarks, and shouted slogans asserting Marathi is the language of Mumbai.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray demanded that Joshi be booked for treason over his remarks on Marathi language.

Fadnavis said, "I haven't heard what Bhaiyyaji said, but the language of Mumbai and Maharashtra is Marathi." "Everyone should learn Marathi and should speak the language," he said.

The CM said his government respects other languages as well.

"If you love and respect your own language, you do the same to other languages. I am sure Bhaiyyaji will agree with me," Fadnavis said.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut claimed Joshi's remark amounted to treason and Maharashtra’s insult.

“Can he go and speak like this in Kolkata, Lucknow, Chennai, Ludhiana, Patna, or Bengaluru, Trivandrum or Hyderabad? Raut asked.

Joshi on Thursday said that Marathi is Mumbai's language and those coming from outside and speaking other languages should also understand it.

“Marathi is my native language and I take pride in it,” Joshi said, a day after his remarks at an event in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area invited strong criticism from the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress.

“Marathi is Maharashtra language and Mumbai's language. There are no two opinions about it. People speaking many languages live in harmony in Mumbai," he said.

“It is expected that those coming from outside and speaking other languages should also understand Marathi,” Joshi said, adding his remarks at the Ghatkopar event were misconstrued.

"Mumbai doesn't have a single language. Each part of Mumbai has a different language. Ghatkopar area's language is Gujarati. So if you are residing in Mumbai, it is not necessary that you have to learn Marathi," Joshi had said at the Ghatkopar event on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan complex, Uddhav Thackeray alleged that Joshi's remarks reflect the hidden agenda of the RSS and the BJP to divide Mumbai.

Thackeray dared Joshi to make such statements in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal and come back safely.

Just because the "Marathi manoos" is welcoming, does not mean anyone can hit him, he added.

"Joshi should be booked for treason. I had made a law (while he was CM) to make Marathi compulsory in the state. This (his remarks) is against the law," he said.

Thackeray said, "Mumbai is a metropolis. If you (BJP) want to win it, then do it by doing good work, and not by spreading venom." Leaders of the opposition MVA staged a protest at Hutatma Chowk in south Mumbai against Joshi’s remarks.

They included Uddhav Thackeray, Congress leaders Vijay Wadettiwar, Bhai Jagtap, Nitin Raut and NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil.

The memorial has been set up to honour 106 martyrs of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement in 1950s, which led to the state's creation.

The MVA leaders laid a wreath at the memorial and shouted slogans, asserting Marathi is the language of Mumbai. PTI MR PR VT GK VT