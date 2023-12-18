Marathi music composer Shridhar Phadke honoured with award

Thane, Dec 18 (PTI) Well-known Marathi music composer and singer Shridhar Phadke has been honoured with the "Jana Kavi P Sawlaram Smriti Puraskar" for his contribution in the field of music.

The veteran vocalist was presented the award, named after late P Sawlaram, who was known as "people's poet" and penned many popular songs in Marathi, at a function here on Sunday by former Thane mayor and Shiv Sena leader Naresh Mhaske.

Mhaske, who was the chief guest at the function, felicitated Phadke (73) with a cash prize of Rs 75,000, a memento and shawl. PTI COR RSY