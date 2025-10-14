Marathi, non-Marathi vendors spar on putting up stalls in Thane; woman attempts self-immolation

Thane, Oct 14 (PTI) A heated altercation unfolded between Marathi and non-Marathi-speaking groups over putting up stalls for selling items during the ongoing festive season in Dombivli town of Thane district on Tuesday, civic officials said.

In a shocking turn of events, one of the non-Marathi vendors allegedly poured kerosene on herself in a bid to self-immolate, but timely intervention by bystanders and officials prevented a tragedy, they said.

The dispute, which unfolded on Gupte Road, led to a brief stand-off and required the intervention of both civic officials and local leaders to restore calm.

According to the officials, a group of Marathi-speaking women had secured official permission from the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to set up stalls for the festive season.

However, when they arrived to begin their preparations, non-Marathi vendors, who had occupied the area earlier, refused to vacate the space, they said.

What began as a verbal argument soon escalated, with both groups, mostly women, trading abuses and accusations.

A KDMC encroachment department official confirmed that civic authorities had allotted the space to Marathi-speaking vendors.

"Despite our instructions, the non-Marathi group initially refused to cooperate. After discussions with both sides, the matter was temporarily resolved," he said.

Police have stepped up vigilance in the area to prevent any further flare-up.