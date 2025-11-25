Marathi organisation seeks Delhi CM’s intervention in class 10 student's suicide case

New Delhi: In a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Rashtriya Marathi Sangh has urged her to intervene in the suicide case of a class 10 student of St Columba’s School and take action against the accused teacher and the school administration.

The letter claimed the boy was subjected to "continuous humiliation and psychological harassment" by a teacher and alleged the school failed to take corrective action despite being aware of the situation. It called the incident a "highly disturbing" reflection of gaps in student safety.

The organisation has listed five demands in the letter, including directing the authorities to immediately register an FIR and initiate strict legal action against the teacher and a thorough investigation into the role of the school administration.

It further demanded mandatory guidelines for student safety be issued, psychological protection and anti-harassment measures, legal and financial assistance to the bereaved family, and consideration of a monitoring committee to prevent similar incidents and support students’ mental health.

The police said the boy jumped from the Rajendra Place metro station platform on November 18. He was taken to BLK Super Speciality Hospital, where he was declared dead. A senior officer said he left behind a suicide note naming a few teachers, blaming them for his mental distress, and demanded strict action against them.

The student’s father told PTI he “will not let the child’s dreams fade without a fight” and demanded accountability from the school.