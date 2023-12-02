Marathi signboards: MNS leader, workers booked for vandalising shops in Pune

Pune, Dec 2 (PTI) The Pune police have registered an offence against the city unit president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and party workers for allegedly vandalising shops that did not have signboards in Marathi, an official said on Saturday.

The MNS on Friday protested in various parts of Pune city, including Tilak Road and JM Road, over several shops not having signboards in Marathi. Videos of the protest surfaced on social media.

Workers of the Raj Thackeray-led party pelted stones and vandalised the English signboards of several shops, including those selling multinational brands.

A case has been registered against nine people, including the party's city unit president Sainath Babar, under section 143 (unlawful assembly) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Mumbai Police Act, the official said. PTI COR ARU