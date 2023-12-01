Marathi signboards: MNS protests in Pune

Pune, Dec 1 (PTI) The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Friday protested in JM Road area of Pune over several shops not having signboards in Marathi.

Advertisment

The Raj Thackeray-led party's workers pelted stones and vandalised English signboards of several shops, including those selling multinational brands.

Videos that went viral on social media showed them agitating on JM Road.

"We held an agitation and damaged nameplates that were not in Marathi. They should be replaced with those in Marathi," said MNS leader Ajay Shinde.

He said Raj Thackeray had asked the state government recently to take action against those establishments not complying with the rule to have signboards in Marathi.

Since the government is not taking action, the MNS went ahead and protested, Shinde said. PTI SPK BNM BNM