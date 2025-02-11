Marathi writer, academic Raosaheb Borade passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 11 (PTI) Marathi writer and academic Raosaheb Rangrao Borade passed away due to a prolonged illness at a private hospital in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Tuesday, family sources said.

Borade (84) has penned more than 30 books and plays.

He was born in Katgaon village of Latur district in 1940.

Borade served as the principal of Deogiri College in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. After his retirement, he was appointed president of the Maharashtra Rajya Sahitya Sanskriti Mahamandal in 2000.

The state government recently conferred the Vinda Karandikar Lifetime Achievement Award to Borade for his contribution to Marathi literature. PTI AW ARU