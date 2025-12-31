'Marathinama' announced for municipal polls to safeguard Marathi language and identity

Mumbai, Dec 31 (PTI) A voluntary group on Wednesday unveiled a document titled "Marathinama" (Marathi charter) for the January 15 municipal corporation elections, calling upon political parties as well as voters to prioritise the interests of the Marathi-speaking population in Maharashtra.

The charter, announced by the Marathi Abhyas Kendra (MAK), was finalized at a joint meeting of organisations, groups and activists working for the Marathi language, society and culture. The MAK is a voluntary organisation working for the Marathi language and culture for the last two decades.

The move comes amid criticism of mainstream political parties, including the Congress and the ruling BJP, over what organisers of the gathering termed as their "pro-outsider policies".

The Congress, in particular, was criticised at the conclave for releasing a separate manifesto targeting North Indian voters for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, which speakers described as a political miscalculation that could prove costly for Maharashtra in the long run.

The joint meeting of organisations, groups and activists working for the Marathi language, society and culture was held at Rajarshi Shahu Hall in Dadar in the afternoon. The meeting finalised the "Marathinama" for elections to municipal corporations and other local self-government bodies across Maharashtra.

The meeting was attended by Marathi Abhyas Kendra president Deepak Pawar, Shivrajya Brigade leader Amol Jadhavrao, Sambhaji Brigade Party president and Samyukta Maharashtra Committee convenor Suhas Rane, actor and Marathi schools' goodwill ambassador Chinmayi Sumit, along with representatives of several organisations.

Addressing the gathering, Pawar said political parties that have historically claimed to champion Marathi interests have failed to deliver on issues related to the language, people and their cultural identity.

He described the Congress' separate manifesto for North Indian voters as "divisive and damaging", and said the "Marathinama" was introduced as an alternative political framework.

The kendra president noted that it was necessary to examine whether political parties genuinely represented local citizens and whether their policies had benefited the Marathi community. While consensus on every issue may not always be possible, collective action without unnecessary confrontation was essential.

Jadhavrao opined that although several organisations work independently on Marathi issues, coordinated efforts between them was the need of the hour.

He said the Samyukta Maharashtra Alliance has fielded eight candidates for the BMC elections, who would campaign using the "Marathinama". Independent candidates supported by the alliance would be required to submit affidavits committing to its objectives.

Sambhaji Brigade Party president Rane said his outfit would campaign under the banner of the "Marathinama for Municipal Corporations".

Expressing concern over the declining proportion of Marathi-speaking population in Mumbai, he emphasised that efforts would be made to create employment and business opportunities for youth from the community.

The "Marathinama" outlines key demands for voters, civic administration and policy-making. It urges voters to give preference to Marathi candidates irrespective of party or religion, support candidates who campaign in the state's dominant language, and reject those perceived to undermine Maharashtra's linguistic and cultural identity.

The document called for Marathi-speaking mayors and committee heads, mandatory use of Marathi in civic transactions, strict enforcement of Marathi signboard rules for shops, naming public places after state icons. It called for giving priority to local residents in municipal jobs, contracts, licences and permits, and stronger support for Marathi-medium schools.

As many as 29 municipal corporations, including those of Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Nagpur, are going to polls on January 15. PTI MR RSY