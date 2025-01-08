Marathon boy, 'Desi Tarzan' reach Ayodhya to visit Ram temple on consecration anniversary

Ayodhya, Jan 8 (PTI) An upper-kindergarten who ran all the way from Punjab and a man so rustic that he lives solely on cow milk are among the visitors to Ayodhya for the first anniversary of the Ram Temple consecration.

Six-year-old Mohabbat hails from Kiliyanwali village in Fazilka district of Punjab.

He ran the over 1,000-km run distance to Ayodhya over one month and 23 days, according to a press note issued by the media centre of the Ram Temple Trust.

"The young UKG student covered more than 1,000 kilometers to fulfil his dream of visiting the Ram temple in Ayodhya," it stated.

"His guardians remained in constant contact with Champat Rai, the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, to ensure his safe arrival," it added.

Sanjay Singh, known as "Desi Tarzan," is another extraordinary visitor to the temple city.

A native of Palwal in Haryana, Singh eschews grains and survives only on cow's milk, according to the statement.

"He uses cow dung for bathing instead of soap and consumes cow urine as part of his daily routine. Every morning and evening, Singh performs 5,000 push-ups and holds 13 records, including one in the Guinness Book of World Records. His nomadic lifestyle means that he considers the entire country his home," it said.

In Ayodhya, he is staying at the house of BJP leader Bhupendra Singh Balle, it added.

Both visitors are scheduled to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on January 11, the trust said. PTI COR KIS VN VN