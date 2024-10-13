Marathon held in Jaipur to commemorate Army veterans

Jaipur, Oct 13 (PTI) A run organised to honour the Army veterans was successfully completed here on Sunday, drawing over 500 participants.

Lt. Gen. Harbinder Singh Vandra, Chief of Staff HQ South Western Command was the chief guest of the Promo Run under the theme 'A Run for Veterans and flagged off the run.

In a show of solidarity, renowned marathon champion Anita Janu participated in the event, offering guidance to the runners and paying tribute to veterans.

Among the other participants were Ravi Goenka and Mukesh Mishra, co-founders of Jaipur Runners and president Praveen Tijaria, along with Army personnel and veterans. The event drew over 500 participants.

This event was a symbol of patriotism and respect for the nation's heroes. The run served as an inspiring example of paying tribute to the brave soldiers of the Indian Army while promoting fitness, Defence Spokesperson Colonel Amitabh Sharma said.

Following the successful execution of the Promo Run, preparations for the prestigious Honour Run, scheduled for December 8, are underway.