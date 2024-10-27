Marathon to affect central Delhi traffic on Tuesday

New Delhi: Traffic will be affected in central Delhi on Tuesday as a marathon will be flagged off on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, an advisory said.

Advertisment

According to the advisory, around 7,700 people will take part in the 'Run for Unity', which will begin from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

Motorists are hereby informed that as a part of the celebration of Rashtriya Ekta Divas, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a 'Run for Unity' will be flagged off from gate number 1 of Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on Tuesday at 7:40 am, the advisory stated.

Approximately 7,700 participants will take part in the event. They will reach the venue by bus and car. Therefore, traffic will be restricted towards India Gate, C-Hexagon from 6:45 am till the completion of the function, it said.

Advertisment

The route will start from gate number 1, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, C-Hexagon, opposite Shahjahan Road and at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Statue, the advisory said.

Traffic will be diverted from Tilak Marg-Bhagwan Dass Road crossing, Purana Quila Road-Mathura Road crossing, Shershah Road-Mathura Road crossing, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramanian Bharti Marg crossing, Q-Point, roundabout Mansingh Road, roundabout Jaswant Singh Road, KG Marg-Firozshah Road crossing, and round about Mandi House, the advisory stated.

This being an occasion to celebrate national unity, the citizens of Delhi are requested to cooperate in ensuring smooth traffic management in the vicinity of C-Hexagon, the advisory added.