Marathoner Shanti Ram Nepal returns to Sikkim after solo journey across India in 71 days

Gangtok, May 15 (PTI) Sikkim marathoner Shanti Ram Nepal returned to the state on Thursday, after covering 26 states in just 71 days on foot.

Nepal, who began the solo journey on March 5, was given a traditional welcome on his return at Rangpo, a town bordering West Bengal.

An official said the 34-year-old man, hailing from Samdong in Gangtok district, sought to promote Sikkim’s 50 years of statehood in the country.

Sikkim joined the Indian Union on May 16, 1975, and Friday will mark the golden jubilee of the state.

The athlete covered 26 states on foot. He was unable to visit Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh due to "unforeseen circumstances", the official said.

"Shantiram Nepal’s homecoming marks not just the end of a physical journey, but a symbolic tribute to national integration and resilience," the official said.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang flagged off Nepal's journey on March 5.

He will be felicitated at Paljor Stadium in the state capital Gangtok during the Statehood Day celebration on Friday.