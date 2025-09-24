Marathwada flood: Mahayuti ministers and legislators to donate one month's salaries

Mumbai, Sept 24 (PTI) Ministers and legislators from the ruling BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP will donate their salaries for one month to support the relief and rehabilitation of people affected by floods in Maharashtra.

The BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP separately stated that their MPs will also contribute their one month's salary for the cause.

Heavy rains have caused extensive devastation in the Marathwada region. In Solapur district in western Maharashtra, crops, livestock, homes, and businesses were affected.

"NCP's ministers, legislators, and MPs will donate their one-month salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund as assistance towards relief for those affected by heavy rain and floods," said state NCP unit president Sunil Tatkare.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated the ministers and legislators of his party have decided to donate their one month's salary to the Chief Minister's relief fund to provide a helping hand to the people affected by heavy rains in the Marathwada region.

Separately, Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan said the Mahayuti government and the BJP stand firmly with those affected by floods.

"While the government has already taken up relief and rehabilitation measures on a war footing, BJP workers are also extending support to the administration. To further accelerate the work, all BJP MPs, legislators, and ministers have unanimously decided to contribute their one month's salary", Chavan said.

Earlier in the day, top Mahayuti leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies, Shinde and Ajit Pawar, visited flood-hit areas and interacted with people.

Fadnavis took stock of flood-hit rural areas in Solapur district and Latur and interacted with farmers and local residents.

Pawar toured Karmala taluka in Solapur district. He urged farmers "not to lose heart" and assured them of help.

Shinde took stock of the affected areas in Dharashiv district in the Marathwada region along with Shiv Sena leader Tanaji Sawant. They interacted with farmers and others.