Marathwada flood: MP Rajenimbalkar demands Rs 50000 per hectare aid for farmers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 24 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Omprakash Rajenimbalkar on Wednesday demanded that flood-hit farmers in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district be given an assistance of Rs 50,000 per hectare.

He also demanded that loans of the affected cultivators be waived and the government declare a "wet drought" in the flood-hit areas of the district.

The MP from Dharashiv in Marathwada gave a memorandum of nine demands to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

He said the Punjab government has declared an aid of Rs 50,000 per hectare for farmers affected by floods in the northern state.

The Maharashtra government should also announce assistance on similar lines, Rajenimbalkar said.

He also demanded that the farmers who lost their cattle in floods should be paid the assistance amount by the market rate.

The parliamentarian also said a special programme should be undertaken by the state to repair the roads, bridges and infrastructure of electricity supply in the flood affected areas.

Farmers in Marathwada region should be given assistance similar to what was given earlier during floods in Kolhapur and Miraj (Sangli district), he said in the memorandum. PTI AW GK