Marathwada flood: NCP ministers and legislators to donate one month's salary

Mumbai, Sept 24 (PTI) Ministers, legislators, and MPs of Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will donate their one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for flood and rain relief in Maharashtra.

Heavy rains have caused extensive devastation in the Marathwada region. In Solapur district in western Maharashtra, crops, livestock, homes, and businesses were affected.

"NCP's ministers, legislators, and MPs will donate their one-month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund as assistance towards relief for those affected by heavy rain and floods," state NCP unit president Sunil Tatkare said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar toured Karmala taluka in Solapur district and interacted with farmers and local authorities. He urged farmers "not to lose heart" and assured them of help.

"Ajit Pawar is touring the rain-hit regions and working on relief measures. The NCP stands firmly with farmers, labourers, and common people", Tatkare added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Satej Patil has appealed to people to donate food grains, medicines, water, and educational materials to victims of the flood and rains in the Marathwada region. PTI MR NSK