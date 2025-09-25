Marathwada floods: CM submits memorandum to Amit Shah for funds from NDRF

Mumbai, Sep 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday submitted a memorandum to Union home minister Amit Shah seeking substantial assistance from National Disaster Relief Fund for farmers affected by heavy rains and floods in the state's Marathwada region.

The memorandum, signed by Fadnavis and his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, was submitted to Shah, who is a one-day visit to the metropolis.

The memorandum said Rs 2215 cr has been provided from State Disaster Relief Fund, adding that 31 districts have been experiencing continuous rainfall this month, leading to damage to crops and farm land.

So far 50 lakh hectare farm land and standing crops have been damaged, resulting in need for additional funds to provide relief, the memorandum said.

Marathwada, in the central part of the state, comprises Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Latur, Parbhani, Nanded, Hingoli, Beed and Dharashiv districts.

Heavy rains and swollen rivers have caused large-scale damage in Marathwada since September 20, claiming at least nine lives. Crops on more than 30,000 hectares were washed away due to the floods, as per the state government.

Rain-related incidents have claimed the lives of 86 persons across eight districts of Marathwada so far during the ongoing monsoon season, officials said. Nanded led with 26 deaths, followed by 15 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 11 each in Hingoli and Beed, Jalna (7), Latur and Parbhani (six each) and four in Dharashiv. PTI MR BNM