Marathwada Liberation Day celebrations: 'Rath' with images flagged off in Latur

Latur, Sep 11 (PTI) A 'chitra rath' (chariot) adorned with images was flagged off in Latur on Monday to commemorate Marathwada Liberation Day.

Advertisment

The Marathwada area of Maharashtra was under the oppressive rule of the Nizam of Hyderabad at the time of India's Independence.

Farmers and common citizens rose in revolt and defeated the Razakar militia of the Nizam and succeeded in merging Marathwada with India on September 17, 1948.

The 'Krantishali Rath' was flagged off by Latur Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge who said it would create awareness among people about the valiant struggle.

A film on the 'mukti sangram' will also be broadcast through this chariot, officials said. PTI COR BNM BNM