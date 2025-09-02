Marathwada logs 113 per cent of average rainfall

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Sep 2 (PTI) Eight districts in the Marathwada region recorded 113 per cent of the average rainfall so far since June 1, with Nanded topping the wet spell chart in the region, according to official data.

An average rainfall of 679.5 mm has been recorded in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Dharashiv, Parbhani, Hingoli, and Nanded districts, which is 87 per cent of the average expected rainfall in the monsoon season (June 1 to September 30) so far.

The average expected rainfall till date is 524.6 mm, while the actual rainfall was 594.7 mm, according to a report from the divisional commissioner's office.

At 820 mm, Nanded district received the highest rainfall in the region, which exceeded by 24.6 per cent against the average 658 mm rainfall. Heavy rains triggered flash floods in parts of Naned district last month, resulting in casualties and crop loss.

At 572.6 mm, Parbhani district recorded below-average rainfall (94.9 per cent) as compared to the expected 603.6 mm, the report stated. PTI AW NSK