Marathwada MPs, MLAs to form 'pressure group' for region's development

Latur, Aug 31 (PTI) Several MLAs and MPs from Marathwada have decided to form a "pressure group" to ensure demands of the region are met and to boost development.

The decision was taken at a meeting of several outfits, including the Marathwada Asmita Jagar Yatra and Marathwada Janata Vikas Parishad, on Saturday.

There is need for coordinated political action to rectify the deep-rooted imbalances that have left Marathwada region lagging behind, said Congress MP Shivajirao Kalge while accepting leadership of the group.

The united political front will build pressure and bring lasting change, Kalge said, adding the group will soon meet in Latur.

Former BJP MLA Shivajirao Patil Kavhekar said he would fully support the movement even though his party is in power in Maharashtra.