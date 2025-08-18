Marathwada rains: 6 persons, 205 animals dead since Aug 14; 2.80 lakh hectares agri land affected

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 18 (PTI) Six persons have died along with 205 animals in seven districts of Maharashtra's Marathwada region in the past five days, officials said on Monday.

A loss survey report of rainfall since August 14, which was released during the day by the Divisional Commissioner's office, said six persons died in Hingoli, Nanded and Beed districts.

Three died in Nanded, two in Hingoli and one in Beed in the past five days, the report stated.

"A total of 205 animals have died since August 14. This includes 105 in Nanded. The number of villages affected by heavy rains stands at 1001, of which the highest, 844, are in Nanded. Moreover, 457 kuccha houses and 20 pucca houses have been damaged," an official said.

Excess rainfall has impacted over 2.80 lac hectares of agricultural land, he said citing the report. PTI AW BNM