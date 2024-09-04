Marathwada rains: Aaditya slams govt for ‘late’ action, demands immediate relief for farmers

Jalna, Sept 4 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday slammed the Maharashtra government for “waking up” late to order the assessment of crop damage caused by heavy rains in the state’s Marathwada region.

He demanded immediate compensation for the affected farmers in Marathwada, which comprises Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Hingoli, Jalna, Latur, Nanded, Dharashiv and Parbhani.

The former minister was speaking to reporters after visiting rain-hit agricultural fields at Ambadgaon, where he also met farmers, in Badnapur tehsil in Jalna district.

At least ten persons lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Marathwada over the last three days, as per primary assessment by authorities. The torrential downpours damaged crops on nearly 11.67 lakh hectares of land in seven districts, with Nanded witnessing the maximum impact of nature's fury.

“It was only after Shiv Sena (UBT) started visiting the affected areas that the government woke up from its slumber and ordered an assessment of the crop damage,” said Thackeray.

He accused the ministers of being indifferent to the plight of farmers, labelling the government as “anti-farmer”.

Demanding immediate compensation for farmers, he asked, “Where is the agriculture minister when farmers are in distress?” Thackeray was accompanied by Sena (UBT) leaders, including MP Sanjay Raut, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve and party’s general secretary Dr Sanjay Lakhe Patil. PTI COR NR