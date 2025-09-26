Marathwada rains: Cong leader seeks one-day special session of legislature to discuss farm distress

Latur, Sep 26 (PTI) Congress leader Dheeraj Deshmukh on Friday sought a one-day special session of the Maharashtra legislature to discuss the plight of farmers affected by heavy rains and flooding in Marathwada.

Several parts of Maharashtra, especially Marathwada, received heavy rains since September 20, destroying crops on thousands of hectares and leaving several lakh farmers in acute distress.

Deshmukh, a former MLA, was speaking to reporters after visiting Jevali, Takli (Bk.), Nagzari, Arajakhada, Darjiborgaon, and Brahmavadi villages, all of which are rain-affected.

"The losses are unprecedented. Soybean, sugarcane, orchards, and livestock have suffered enormous damage. The government must take a positive and urgent approach to provide relief. It must hold a cabinet meeting in Marathwada and, if required, convene a one-day special session to deliberate on relief measures," he said. PTI COR BNM