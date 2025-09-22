Marathwada rains: Mentally challenged man swept away in floodwaters in Beed rescued

Beed, Sep 22 (PTI) A mentally challenged man was rescued from a swollen river by a group of villagers amid incessant rainfall in Maharashtra's Beed district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred in Takalsingh village in Ashti tehsil in the morning, they said.

According to reports, continuous downpour has disrupted connectivity across several villages in Ashti tehsil, including Kada, Khilad, Suleman Devla, Shiral, Devi Nimgaon, Dhanora and others.

Villagers spotted a man being swept away in the floodwaters near Takalsingh, and five youngsters acted swiftly, tied ropes around their waists and entered the floodwaters to rescue the man safely, police said.

The man, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, is undergoing treatment at the Takalsingh primary health centre, head constable Pravin Kshirsagar said.

According to local authorities, several rivers and streams are running in spate, cutting off villages. Bridges on the Kada-Dhamangaon Highway and near Shiral have been closed for traffic.

Water levels of the Kada River along the Ahilyanagar-Beed highway continue to rise, prompting authorities to issue warnings, they said. PTI COR ARU