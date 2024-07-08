Marathwada sees 430 farmer suicides between Jan-Jun 2024; highest in Beed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 430 farmers have committed suicide in Maharashtra's traditionally parched Marathwada region in the first six months of 2024, an official said on Monday.

Incidentally, the highest number of deaths, at 101, has taken place in Beed district, which is the home turf of state agriculture minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde.

"In June alone there were 30 farmer suicides in Beed. Of the 101 who died in Beed, 46 cases qualified for ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh, five cases were disqualified and 50 are under scrutiny," he said.

Of the 430 cases, 256 qualified for ex-gratia, of which 169 were given aid, while 20 were rejected and 154 are under scrutiny, the official informed.

As per data made available by the divisional commissioner's office, the number of farmer suicides was 101 in Beed, 64 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 40 in Jalna, 31 in Parbhani, 17 in Hingoli, 68 in Nanded, 33 in Latur and 76 in Dharashiv.