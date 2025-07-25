Marathwada varsity stops PG admissions in 113 colleges after 'irregularities' come to fore

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jul 25 (PTI) Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has stopped admissions to postgraduate courses in 113 colleges affiliated to it in four districts after deficiencies and irregularities were found in these institutions, an official said on Friday.

These colleges include those run by the educational trusts linked to several prominent leaders from the ruling as well as opposition side, including ministers and BJP leaders Chandrakant Patil, Pankaja Munde, and NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule and former minister Rajesh Tope, he said.

The university has a total of 187 colleges affiliated to it in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv districts in the Marathwada region.

Of them, the university has stopped PG admissions in 113 colleges after it was found that these institutions lack basic amenities. Also irregularities were found in their administration process, he said.

"The university stopped admissions to PG courses in these colleges for the first year on July 22 and they were directed to take necessary corrective steps. These colleges were asked to submit reports about these measures to the university by July 28," the official said.

The university took the action based on a report submitted by its own committee, which found irregularities and deficiencies in these colleges, including non-appointment of full time teachers, non-payment of salaries to teachers, lack of biometric system for attendance, among others, he said.

Apart from Patil, Munde, Sule and Tope, leaders including Raosaheb Danve (BJP), Dhananajay Munde (NCP), Satish Chavan (NCP) and Prakash Solanke (NCP), he added. PTI AW NP