Marching contingent, band from Indonesia lead 76th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) A marching contingent and band from Indonesia led the 76th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path here, displaying their discipline and national pride.

This is the first time India had a contingent from Indonesia marching on Republic Day. It is also the first time ever that an Indonesian military band and a military contingent participated in a parade abroad.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the chief guest on the occasion, arrived at the Kartavya Path with President Droupadi Murmu in the traditional buggy. He is the fourth Indonesian president to attend India's Republic Day celebrations. Sukarno, the first president of Indonesia, was the chief guest at India's first Republic Day celebrations in 1950.

A 152-personnel marching contingent from Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) was clad in honor guard uniforms and performed precise marching movements during the parade. The formation included personnel from all branches of the armed forces—the Army, Navy, and Air Force—marching in unison.

The contingent represented the spirit of "Bhinneka Tunggal Ika" (Unity in Diversity), where differences in cultural, ethnic and religious backgrounds blend into one solid entity committed to preserving Indonesia’s integrity.

The Genderang Suling Canka Lokananta, a 190-member ensemble band from the Indonesian Military Academy (Akmil), displayed tradition. The harmonious melodies and synchronised movements reflected the spirit and honour of the academy.