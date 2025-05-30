Marching into history: 1st batch of 17 women cadets graduates from NDA alongside over 300 male peers

Pune, May 30 (PTI) In a historic milestone, the first batch of 17 women cadets on Friday graduated from the Pune-based National Defence Academy, alongside over 300 male counterparts, marking the passing out of the NDA’s first co-ed batch.

The cadets went past the ‘Antim Pag’ at the Khetrpal Parade Ground of the tri-service training academy, widely known as the “cradle of leadership”.

The first batch of women cadets joined the NDA’s 148th course in 2022 after the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) allowed women to apply to the defence academy following a Supreme Court direction in 2021.

Gen V K Singh, former Army Chief and current governor of Mizoram, was the reviewing officer of the Passing Out Parade.

Academy cadet captain, Udayveer Negi, commanded the parade of the 148th course. PTI SPK NR